TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) versus HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head to Head Analysis

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 8.15% 50.20% 12.51% HealthEquity -5.85% 3.49% 2.08%

96.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.16 $338.00 million $5.77 14.62 HealthEquity $756.56 million 6.51 -$44.29 million ($0.53) -110.94

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 HealthEquity 0 1 12 0 2.92

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $87.31, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $78.71, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats HealthEquity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

