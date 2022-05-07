TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

TPVG opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

