Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.75.

Shares of TSU traded up C$3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 444,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.76. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

