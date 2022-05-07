Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Steven C. Voorhees Acquires 20,000 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 102,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 51,509 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

