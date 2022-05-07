Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

