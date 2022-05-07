TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30 to $0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million to $620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 751,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,490. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,857,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

