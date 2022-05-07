Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38.

NYSE TPC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 314,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,254,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

