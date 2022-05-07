Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TWST stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after buying an additional 316,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 109,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

