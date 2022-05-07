Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.
TWST stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $139.99.
In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
