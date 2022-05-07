Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 17,695 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TWTR stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

