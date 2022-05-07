Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Bruce Falck Sells 20,069 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TWTR opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twitter by 425.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

