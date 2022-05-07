U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -23.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

