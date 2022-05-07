U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -23.68%.
About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
