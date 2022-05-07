U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $102.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.