U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 627.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

