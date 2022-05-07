U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 557,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,006. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

USX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last three months. 31.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.