U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 557,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,006. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.
USX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
