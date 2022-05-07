U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens cut their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

USX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 557,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of -308.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

