Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($49.47) to €38.10 ($40.11) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($73.68) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.38 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Ubisoft Entertainment (Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.