Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Udemy stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

