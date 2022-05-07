UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,924. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam increased its position in UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

