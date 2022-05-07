UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74.

UGI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Bank of America cut UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut UGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

