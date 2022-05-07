UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.50. 361,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,660. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after buying an additional 388,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,016,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

