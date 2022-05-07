Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.65.

UAA stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,066,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,724. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

