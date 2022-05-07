Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNIEF remained flat at $$22.48 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.