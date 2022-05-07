Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNIEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

UNIEF stock remained flat at $$22.48 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

