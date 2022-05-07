Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

UNIEF remained flat at $$22.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

