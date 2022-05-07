Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.07.
TSE:UNS traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.13. 194,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,080. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$12.33 and a 1-year high of C$33.64.
Uni-Select Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
