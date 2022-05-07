Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.07.

Uni-Select stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 194,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$33.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.36.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

