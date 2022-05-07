United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 137.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 129.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

