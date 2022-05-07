United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
United Fire Group stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
