United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

United Fire Group stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

