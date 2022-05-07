United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE USM opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 200.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

