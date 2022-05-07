United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

UTHR stock opened at $184.09 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,744,360 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

