Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

