Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.