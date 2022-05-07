Universal Display Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 49.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.