Universal Display Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 49.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Display by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.