Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

ULH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Universal Logistics (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.