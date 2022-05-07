Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $630.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

