Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 72.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

