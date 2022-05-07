Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14.
UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 112.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
