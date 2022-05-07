Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 112.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

