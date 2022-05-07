USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USAK. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $18.24 on Friday. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.