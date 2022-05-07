Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.62. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Vallourec had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 1.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

