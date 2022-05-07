Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
VALU stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of -0.06. Value Line has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $91.72.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.
About Value Line (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
