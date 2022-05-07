Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VALU stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of -0.06. Value Line has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $91.72.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Value Line by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

