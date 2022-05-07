Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $9.60 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,737.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

