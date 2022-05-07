Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

