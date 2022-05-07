Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

VTWRF opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

