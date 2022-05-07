Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,189. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

