Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.
VBLT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
