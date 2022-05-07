Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

