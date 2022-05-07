VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “
VectivBio stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 20,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
About VectivBio
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
