Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of VCYT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,404,000 after purchasing an additional 533,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,499,000 after acquiring an additional 181,381 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

