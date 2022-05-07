Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $205.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

