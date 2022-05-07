Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.48. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.